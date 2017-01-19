The Loft Tahoe announces new dates for ElectroSwing Burlesque | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Loft Tahoe’s ever-popular late night entertainment continues with the return of its ElectroSwing Burlesque show, which begins its next stint on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“Get ready for this interactive spectacle with a vast array of colorful live music, old fashioned glamour and dancing! You will go on a journey back in time with a modern take on famous jazz songs of the ‘30s and ‘40s, which are thoughtfully intertwined with Electroswing, Worldbeats and New Age sounds.

“During this sonic experience, our ladies will dazzle you with elaborate costumes and one-of-a-kind choreography,” states a press release from The Loft.

This is one show you won’t want to bring the kids to — it’s recommended for mature audiences only, and rated NR-17.

Another thing: If you’ve already seen the performance, you’ll want to come back for more.

“The cast is often rotating and the songs changing, so you will never see the same show twice!” states the release.

Besides the performance, guests can look forward to specials on Tahoe Moonshine products — including Danger Dog (Cinnamon) Whiskey, Jagged Peaks Gin, Jug Dealer Rum and Hot Stinking Garlic Vodka — throughout the evening

If you can’t make it this Wednesday, mark your calendar — additional ElectroSwing Burlesque performances are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, March 29. You won’t want to miss this enchanting show.

Tickets are $30, plus tax and fees, and are available through http://www.thelofttahoe.com, where more information can also be found.

The Loft is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way, and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

— Lake Tahoe Action