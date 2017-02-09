The Revivalists’ soulful rock takes over Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Funky blues-rock band The Revivalists are headed to North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino for a night of jamming at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

“Since forming in 2007, the seven-piece New Orleans roots-driven rock band logged countless miles on the road, cultivating a high octane live show and a studio presence equally steeped in instrumental virtuosity and charismatic vocal magnetism,” states the band’s online biography.

The Revivalists carried these characteristics through in the group’s newest album, “Men Amongst Mountains,” which dropped in July 2015.

“The title sums up our collective feeling,” said vocalist David Shaw. “We started to find ourselves on festival bills with our idols and in front of huge crowds. We thought, ‘We’re amongst these giants, but we’re holding our own.’ We felt like we stood up and met the challenge by simply being who we are as The Revivalists.”

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and in the Top 10 on iTunes’ Alternative Albums Chart.

“Whether it’s Ed’s show-stopping pedal steel fireworks, Zack finger-tapping out bluesy licks on his fretboard, or Rob and Michael’s horns adding just the right touch of bombast, ‘Men Amongst Mountains’ constantly surprises,” continues the bio.

Tickets for The Revivalists’ North Shore performance are available for $20 in advance, and $25 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Crystal Bay Club Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada. Additional information can be found at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, where ticket purchases are also conducted.

— Lake Tahoe Action