Train joins 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Train is coming to Lake Tahoe. On Thursday, Jan. 19, it was announced that the rock band will perform at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Sunday, July 19, for the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling band will be joined by fellow rock artists O.A.R. and singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. Did someone say 2004?

“Tahoe Train enthusiasts will have a chance to witness the band perform tracks from the latest album — including their newest and current hit single ‘Play That Song,’ which continues to ascend the charts — along with a number of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like ‘Hey, Soul Sister,’ ‘Drops of Jupiter’ and ‘Drive By,’” states a press release from Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Tickets, which range in price from $49.50 to $99.50, plus tax and fees, will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. PST online at http://www.ticketmaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.

Train’s newest album, “a girl a bottle a boat,” also debuts on Jan. 27. It’s the group’s first record of original music since 2014’s “Bulletproof Picasso,” and features “Play That Song,” which currently sits at No. 10 on HOT AC and is approaching the top 10 at Adult Top 40 radio.

Learn more about the band online at http://www.savemesanfrancisco.com.

