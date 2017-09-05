Valhalla Tahoe honors songwriters at annual celebration

Valhalla Tahoe's annual Songwriter Celebration, which brings in songwriters from far and wide, returns to South Shore this weekend.

"Songs have a profound impact on human experience and culture. We associate specific songs with major events and experiences in our lives. Despite all this, songwriters are among the unsung heroes in the art world. But not at Valhalla," states a release from Valhalla Tahoe.

This year, the Songwriter Celebration highlights the talent of Linda McRae, Rick Shea and Ernest Troost.

"Unflaggingly authentic, deeply satisfying, refreshingly acoustic imbued with a big dose of soul and a skilled musicality, Linda McRae's warm and world-weary voice, unforgettable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics make her one of Canada's most captivating and sought-after artists," states the Valhalla website.

Fellow acoustic artist Shea finds inspiration for his songwriting in musicians Merle Haggard, Dave Alvin and Jim Ringer.

"Shea is equally at home with an acoustic guitar and a set of ballads and stories, or with his worn old Telecaster burning through a set of his own songs and a few honky-tonk standards. His songs reflect the folk, country, rock and Mexican influences he grew up with," continues the site.

Troost's work, which includes folk and Piedmont-blues-style guitar, has been heard on both the big and small screen.

"Ernest Troost is an Emmy award-winning composer of scores for films and television, including the cult-classic 'Tremors' and HBO's award-winning 'Lesson Before Dying,'" continues the website.

Catch all three musicians at Valhalla Tahoe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$35 and are available online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action