Valhalla Tahoe welcomes multi-instrumentalists Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter

Multi-talented artists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter bring their unique styles of music to Valhalla Tahoe this week.

"Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter are a multi-instrumentalist duo with Celtic harps, Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura, bouzouki, cittern and more.

"They hail from San Francisco and tour extensively, both having successful recording and performing careers built from years of street performing and a background as rock musicians.

"They have performed with some of the biggest names in folk and acoustic music and have sold well over a million albums combined," according to the artists' online biography.

Lynne's music has made the Top 10 and Top 20 on the Billboard New Age music charts, and Frankfurter has notched 18 albums in addition to releasing two books.

"Audiences are spellbound and enchanted with their unique show of breathtaking music both traditional and original, with wondrous stories and humor entwined," continues the bio.

Learn more about Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter online at http://www.lisalynne.com.

The duo performs at Valhalla Tahoe's Boathouse Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, available through http://www.valhallatahoe.com, range from $20-$35.

The venue is located at 1 Valhalla Road.

— Lake Tahoe Action