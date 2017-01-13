Free meditation class January 19 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Thursday, January 19th at 7pm.

812 Emerald Bay Rd.

Instructor: Chanel

Details:

Yoga nidra is a very mellow practice. If attending, wear comfy clothing and dress warm (fuzzy socks, cozy sweaters etc). Bring your own yoga mat or any yoga props – limited on hand supplies. Bringing your own blanket is suggested. Blankets with a little stability work best like Mexican blankets, not super soft ones that compress easily. Bolster pillows, blocks, or even just regular pillows can be made to work. It’s like a slumber party so whatever is going to make you more comfortable for lying on the floor for an hour, bring it!

Because this practice is in the evening, you are welcome to eat beforehand but it’s recommend to not eat a huge dinner. You may end up falling asleep and the goal is to not sleep, but enjoy this form of meditation. However, it does take practice to not fall asleep.

For more information contact: mindbodytahoe@gmail.com