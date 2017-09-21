UPDATE: 16-vehicle crash cleared, westbound I-80 reopens near Eagle Lakes

Caltrans District 3 is reporting that westbound Interstate 80 at Eagle Lake has reopened after a fatal 16-vehicle wreck halted traffic as the season’s first measurable snow fell in the Sierra Nevada Thursday.

Caltrans warns motorists to expect long delays as traffic is considerably backed up. Snowy conditions on the summit could pose additional challenges and drivers are urged to take their time on the interstate.

ORIGINAL POST: Fatal 16-vehicle crash closes westbound I-80 near Eagle Lakes

California Highway Patrol officials say a fatal 16-vehicle crash has shut down westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, where snow and hail is falling.

CHP spokesman Officer Chris Nave says the crash happened Thursday in Placer County after the weather turned nasty and hail began to fall.

Nave says one man died when his pickup truck crashed into a truck. He said a few other people had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The California Department of Transportation estimates the lanes will reopen after 6 p.m.

