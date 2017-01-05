5th annual Wigs and Onesies Dance Party returns to Lake Tahoe North Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Grab your friends and don your footie pajamas – the 5th Annual Wigs and Onesies Dance Party returns to the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge and Casino on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.

“It’s the five-year anniversary of the celebration of glorious gaper gaps, Jerry-of-the-day’s, and funky mountain party people who understand the cultural significant of one-piece garments and wacked-out wigs!

“We’ve lined up an extra funky, richter-scale breaking musical menu this year that promises the best in bassed-out party ballistics,” states a press release from Rambo Party Productions.

Attendees will catch Qdup, Lambchop, Disco Terrorist and headliner Defunk at the event.

“Hailing from Calgary, Canada, Defunk has taken funky bass music to a whole new level. Most popularly known for his attention of bringing elements of funk, jazz and blues into heavy bass music, he constantly strives to develop new sounds with new elements based around the idea of groove.

“Sexy sounds, funky rhythms, dirty drops, disco dancing, jazzy solos and intriguing instruments can all be found in his catalog. His intention is to constantly push the limit on what bass music is viewed as while still keeping the elements that make you want to dance,” continues the release.

Presale tickets are available for $15, and at-the-door admission is $20.

North Shore’s Tahoe Biltmore Lodge and Casino is located at 5 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/rambopartyproductions.

— Lake Tahoe Action