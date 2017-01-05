620 without power in Glenshire, Christmas Valley, Meyers, West Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

There are “significant outages” of power in Glenshire, Christmas Valley, Meyers and the West Shore near Tahoma-Emerald Bay due to heavy snow on power lines and strong winds, reported Liberty Utilities on Thursday morning.

“Crews have been out all night making repairs,” wrote Kathy Carter, spokeswoman for the power company.

As of 9 a.m., 620 customers were without power in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Though power to most of the Meyers area has been restored, there is a tree down at the end of Christmas Valley causing problems.

Crews were on scene as of 8 a.m., and it is estimated the tree will be cleared in roughly two to four hours, said Carter.

Those without power should adhere to the following recommendations, provided by Liberty Utilities, in order to reduce damage and discomfort during an outage:

If the power goes off during cold weather, keep all doors closed to keep the heat inside. Have your family dress warmly and stay together in the same room or area. Even in very cold weather, the house will stay comfortable for several hours.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible. The contents should be good for many hours if the door is kept closed.

Turn off all appliances, including computers and peripherals, especially those that generate heat. This helps prevent hazards or damage when service is restored.

Turn off all lights except one inside your home/business and one outside. The inside light lets you see and the outside light lets Liberty Utilities’ crews know when the power is back on.

