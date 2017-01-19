75-year-old man missing in South Lake Tahoe found | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE: A SLTPD Detective located Daniel Trevis at 9:26 this morning. Trevis was found on Park Avenue, wrapped in a blanket, less than a mile from his residence. Trevis was awake and alert, but was very cold. Investigators have contacted Trevis’ son, and are currently arranging for a medical evaluation for Trevis to ensure he is examined and alright. SLTPD would like to thank our public for their assistance.

A 75-year-old South Lake Tahoe man who suffers from dementia was reported missing around 4 a.m. this morning, and police are asking the public’s help in locating him.

Daniel Trevis is Caucasian, 5’3″ tall, and weighs 135 lbs. He has green or hazel eyes, glasses, and white shoulder length hair. It is likely he is wearing an orange jacket, black pants, and a black and white baseball cap.

Trevis’ adult son, Henry Smart, lives with his father on Pine Boulevard near the California/Nevada state line. Smart was gone most of the afternoon and evening, and when he returned, Trevis was not there.

According to a South Lake Tahoe Police Department release, Trevis has a tendency to wander, but typically remains around the business areas of Highway 50, between Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe and the casino corridor in Stateline.

The situation is especially urgent given the ongoing snow storm.

Anyone with information on Trevis’ whereabouts should call SLTPD at 530-542-6100.