‘80s night at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa with New Wave Crave | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What: ‘80s Dance Party with New Wave Crave

Be transported back to the 1980s this weekend with a performance from New Wave Crave, a regionally based cover group that plays your favorites of the decade.

"New Wave Crave is the high-energy '80s band that's more '80s than 1980!" states the group's Facebook biography.

"Bring the generations together to sweat the dance floor with popular songs by The Cure, U2, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, David Bowie and plenty more!"

Get ready to dance along to songs such as "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," "Let's Dance," "I Ran," "Just Can't Get Enough," "Tainted Love," "Take on Me" and many more.

"We love to play for people who remember the '80s like we do. Bringing back that nostalgic vibe is what we do best," continues the bio.

"Sit back and enjoy the best '80s New Wave music."

New Wave Crave takes the stage in Blu Nightclub at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Monday, July 3, at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $10, and increase to $20 on the day of the show.

The general admission performance is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about the gig online at http://www.montbleuresort.com, or about New Wave Crave on Facebook (@NewWaveCrave).

— Lake Tahoe Action