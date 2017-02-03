A Fresh Perspective: Making an impact on the Tahoe community | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Last month, I began my tenure as the new executive director and board chair for the Tahoe Regional Young Professionals (TRYP).

We are a group of forward thinking individuals who believe in giving back to the community that has provided us an inspirational place to work, live, play and prosper — Lake Tahoe. We are a resource for engagement through our three strategic pillars: economic empowerment, maximizing relationships, and individual and community well-being.

It is a true honor to be leading this organization that strives to empower the community.

I am very grateful to have grown up in Lake Tahoe and been lucky enough to come home to a career, family and friendships. It is not an easy task to make it in Tahoe; careers are scarce, housing is expensive, and the community can seem disjointed at times. But in the end, it is still Lake Tahoe and whether you grew up here or just moved to town, we are all here for the same reasons.

I know we don’t always agree, but increasingly it seems like both sides of the aisle are starting to speak the same language. This is a major step for our community — if we can have constructive conversations about progress and change then we all win.

It is a strange feeling to know what this community once was, is now and could become. I want the best Tahoe we can create, a place where Barton-babies can return home, newcomers are welcomed with open arms and visitors feel like they belong. Let us all work together to create a community that can achieve this. Tahoe is poised to become a place for new ideas and innovation; an entrepreneurial playground for all to enjoy.

Last month the City Council appointed a group of new and returning residents to several key commissions. Representatives on these commissions are our neighbors and friends. They are tasked with advising the city on what our community wants and needs. This is how the community can have a direct impact on the decisions the city makes. I urge you to show up to their meetings or reach out to the members and tell them what you want to see.

I want to congratulate two past TRYP board members, Jenn Boyd and Jenna Palacio, for being appointed to the South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation Commission and Planning Commission, respectively. Their appointments and continued involvement in the community is what TRYP aims to accomplish.

We are an organization for all members of the community, young and old, who want to be more involved and create a lasting impact in the community. Our members are not exclusive to TRYP, they volunteer with other organizations, sit on other community boards, and work and live in Tahoe.

If you have been looking to get involved I urge you to check out TRYP and all that we do: civic engagement, professional development, networking and community service. To get involved please visit http://www.tahoetryp.org.

Devin Middlebrook is the executive director for the Tahoe Regional Young Professionals. For comments, questions or more information on how to get involved, please email Devin at dcmiddlebrook@gmail.com or visit http://www.TahoeTryp.org.