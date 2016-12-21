AAA says more than 7.6 million Mountain West residents to travel | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday season will see record-breaking travelers in Mountain West region. The traveling period is defined as Friday December 23, 2015 through Monday, January 2, 2017.

According to the latest travel survey from AAA predicts more than 7.6 million Mountain West residents will celebrate the end-of-year festivities with an excursion out of town, representing a 1 percent increase from last year.

“More Mountain West residents will travel to celebrate the holidays than ever before,” said AAA Nevada spokesperson Cynthia Harris. “Rising incomes and a desire to gather with family and friends should make this the most traveled holiday season ever recorded.”

AAA estimates approximately 6.8 million Mountain West residents traveling during Christmas and New Year’s will choose to drive to their holiday destinations, representing a 1 percent increase compared to last year. The air travel industry will experience an increase of 3 percent over last year, as more than 540,00 million residents are expected to fly. More than 270,000 state residents are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, such as boats or trains. This represents a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to last year.

Nationally, AAA projects more than 103 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday festivities. That’s a 1.5 percent increase compared to last year.

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes are six percent lower this year, falling to an average of $204 per round trip ticket for the top U.S. air routes. Rates for AAA Two and Three Diamond Rated lodgings are expected to increase 7 percent, with travelers spending an average of $128 and $160 per night, respectively. Daily car rental rates will average $66, slightly lower than last year’s rates.

According to AAA.com vacation bookings, mostly warm weather destinations top the list of most popular holiday destinations: