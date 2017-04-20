Aaron Lewis performs at Reno’s Silver Legacy Resort Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is set to play Reno's Silver Legacy Resort Casino on Friday, April 21.

"Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Aaron Lewis is getting back to his country roots with his new album 'Sinner,'" states a press release from Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

The album, which dropped in September 2016, features Willie Nelson on the title track and includes the hit song "That Ain't Country."

"The Bocephus-styled musicality and Lewis' accessible vocals showcase the 'pain, heartache and desperation,' a bedrock of traditional country that is often missing from the airwaves today," continues the release.

His tour, which began shortly after the release of the latest album, continues through June.

"I'd like to think that 'Sinner' is a newer take on classic, traditional outlaw country, Waylon and Merle and Willie, and Hank Jr. and Johnny Cash and all that stuff," Lewis said.

"That was the music I heard as a kid, and that's the country music that permeated my soul and stuck with me my whole life."

Tickets for Lewis' performance, which begins at 8 p.m., are available for $55 and $65 online through Ticketmaster.

Additional information can be found at http://www.silverlegacyreno.com. Learn more about Lewis online at http://www.aaronlewismusic.com, and interact with him on social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (all with the handle @aaronlewismusic).

Silver Legacy Resort Casino is located at 407 N. Virginia St.

— Lake Tahoe Action