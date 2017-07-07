AC/DC cover group Hell’s Belles jam at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Calling all AC/DC fans: Make your way to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this weekend for the chance to see a unique take on the iconic rock band's catalog.

On Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, the five-member cover band Hell's Belles will rock the casino's Vinyl venue.

"Hell's Belles are first and foremost dedicated AC/DC fanatics. This is what we all have in common. We're all part of a huge community of devotees to one of the greatest rock-n-roll bands in the world.

"This is who we all are, and this is what Hell's Belles strives to deliver with mechanical precision and passionate fury," states the band's online biography.

As the name suggests, the group is comprised of all female members.

"Representing for a whole new generation of women that won't be intimidated, Hell's Belles actively encourage our legions of lady fans to stand up and be counted, and collaborate with women musicians and causes as a part of the mission towards rock and roll inclusion.

"Not some down-your-throat feminism, but a proactive support and action spirit towards the continued march towards balancing of the gender scales," continues the bio.

And it all comes alongside classic hits including "Back In Black," "Highway to Hell," and, of course, "Hells Bells."

Tickets for the gigs are available for $15 in advance, but climb to $20 on the day of the show. Both performances begin at 8:30 p.m.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline. Learn more online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.