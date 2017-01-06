Applicants sought for 4-year degree options at LTCC | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sierra Nevada College is accepting applications before the start of spring semester for bachelor’s degree-completion programs on the Lake Tahoe Community College campus in education, psychology and global business management.

The program, a partnership between Incline Village-based SNC Tahoe and LTCC, brings affordable degree options with flexible scheduling to South Shore students who have transferable credits and are looking to complete their bachelor’s degree without having to leave the area.

SNC is a private, accredited liberal arts college that offers 30-plus degrees to an undergraduate student body of approximately 500, with 500 graduate students at locations in Reno and Las Vegas.

“This partnership is a first of its kind for South Shore, with the goal of creating frictionless access to a four-year degree for less than $20,000,” said Kendra Wong, chair of SNC Tahoe’s business department and director of the SNC center on the LTCC campus. “Based on what current and former students at LTCC have studied, we focused on building business, education and psychology degree-completion programs as we establish the center and build a pipeline for future students.”

Tuition for SNC Tahoe students at LTCC is discounted ($382 per credit hour), and students may qualify for further financial aid based on individual eligibility.

In addition to a focus on affordability, SNC and LTCC have worked hard to ensure easy transfer of credits for students, regardless of whether they have already completed their associate’s degree, or are planning to co-enroll while finishing lower-division requirements.

Spring will be the second semester for the program, the first where Education and Psychology degree majors are being offered.

The inaugural cohort of SNC students on the LTCC campus started in Fall on a Global Business Management track and will start their second semester in the coming weeks. Classes for SNC programs at LTCC start as early as Jan. 17, with different modules offered throughout Spring.

For more information on, visit http://www.SierraNevada.edu/LTCC or contact Wong at KWong@SierraNevada.edu.

This article was provided by Sierra Nevada College. Visit http://www.sierranevada.edu to learn more.