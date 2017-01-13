Approximately 4,200 Lake Tahoe Liberty Utilities customers still without power | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It could be another day or two before approximately 200 Liberty Utilities customers in South Lake Tahoe have their power restored.

According to an update from Liberty at 9:30 a.m., approximately 200 South Lake Tahoe customers are still without power while approximately 4,000 North Shore customers, mostly between Emerald Bay and Tahoe City, are still without power.

Trees and branches continue to fall onto wires and snap poles.

Many of the North Shore outages are due to the downing of a major power line several days ago. The line has been inaccessible due to extreme avalanche danger, according to Liberty. With the break in the weather today, Liberty will be flying over that area to access damage and accessibility.

With initial reports indicating that damage is not as bad as originally thought, the company is hoping that power can be restored within 24 to 48 hours.

Additional contracted crews were brought in nearly a week ago, and they continue to work with Liberty as well as the NV Energy crews.