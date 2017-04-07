Arts and crafts studio, store opens in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Whether you're 7 or 70, let your creative juices flow at South Lake Tahoe's newest craft studio and store, which offers guests the opportunity to dabble in everything from watercolors and fabric paint to mod podge and washi tape.

Modern Makers Create + Play, located in Ski Run Center, opened on March 22.

"I just felt like it would be a great fit for the Tahoe community," said owner Jodi Schmitz. "I have a 22-month-old daughter, and we do painting and crafts at home. I just love doing hands-on crafts with kids."

Modern Makers offers its customers the opportunity to get crafty right in the store, with canvases; fabric totes; and ceramic, papier-mâché and wooden items of all shapes to paint. Other crafts involve stenciling, stamping, sewing and more.

"You don't have to be too crafty to come in here. Everything is pretty simple and easy," said Schmitz.

The store is also chock full of take-home craft supplies: kid and adult coloring books, markers, craft kits, colored pencils, sketchbooks and paint, to name a few.

Modern Makers is normally open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. for drop-ins to come craft, but through the month of April, it's open every day.

"We are also available to book for all types of parties — team building parties for workers or a company, birthdays, group events, bachelorette parties," added Schmitz.

Schmitz has already kicked off two free weekly events to get the community involved.

On "Wonder Wednesday" Schmitz puts on a free science-based craft for kids. April 12 is a Red Cup STEM Challenge, April 19 is a lesson on dimensions, lines and dots, and April 26 is all about seasons. The events take place from 4 – 5 p.m.

Additionally, every Friday is a "Free for All Community Craft," which also takes place from 4 – 5 p.m.

With Easter and spring break on the horizon, Modern Makers is hosting two Learn to Sew workshops — one on Sunday, April 9, where kids 7 and up will create a rabbit hand puppet, and another on Wednesday, April 12, for crafting a felt monster. Both events cost $30 and take place from 10 a.m. – noon.

"I wanted to create a safe environment for all ages to create and play," said Schmitz. "It's a great place for the community to come and gather."

Learn more about Modern Makers at http://www.facebook.com/tahoemodernmakers.