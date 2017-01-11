Backcountry avalanche warning in effect for Lake Tahoe Basin | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An avalanche warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Sierra Nevada through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center updated the warning that was originally expected to expire early Wednesday morning. It extends to the backcountry of the Sierra Nevada from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass and in the greater Tahoe Basin.

Avalanche danger is high in all areas due to significant new snow and strong winds.