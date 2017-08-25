Bay Area band New Monsoon rocks Crystal Bay Casino

If you go …

San Francisco rock group New Monsoon storms into North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino this weekend with their one-of-a-kind sound.

"New Monsoon's exhilarating blend of acoustic and electric instrumentation shines in an irresistible blend of sophisticated song craft, inventive musical exploration and down home rock 'n' roll," states the group's online biography.

The quintet's latest release, 2014's "Diamonds and Clay," is the fifth studio album the members have created together. The 10 original songs showcase New Monsoon's unique songwriting, vocals and energy.

"This state-of-the-art environment enabled the band to play the songs together, giving the record a live feel. With the foundation for each song in place, they went on to Charlie Wilson's Sonic Zen Records in Berkeley, CA to record additional tracks including lead and harmony vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, and various keyboard parts.

"The end result is a deeply textured sonic experience marrying the band's raw energy with the sensitivity and craft that is afforded in the recording studio environment," continues the bio.

New Monsoon's Tahoe gig begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 and go up to $18 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Learn more about the performance online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay.

— Lake Tahoe Action