Bay Area rapper Andre Nickatina headlines Four-Twenty Smokeout at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe's Whiskey Dick's Saloon hosts its second annual Four-Twenty Smokeout on Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m., and playing the venue is well-known Bay Area rapper Andre Nickatina.

"Born and raised in the Fillmore District of San Francisco, Andre Nickatina has been a hip-hop/rap luminary since the release of his critically acclaimed debut, 'The New Jim Jones,'" states the musician's online biography.

The record, which Nickatina dropped under his former stage name Dre Dog, features songs "Smoke Dope and Rap" and "The Ave." Since its release in 1993, Nickatina has gone on to create a total of 18 albums in addition to working on films as a director, executive producer and actor.

"Nickatina's vision as an artist has been admired by many of his peers, as he is seen as one of the last Bay Area legends who was not only present during the golden era of hip-hop, but one of the few artists who has helped hip-hop grow and who has remained ultimately relevant with each successive album he has released.

"Without saying so, Nickatina has had his finger on the pulse of what is raw, uncut and capable of capturing the mind and ears of listeners," states the bio.

Sewer Crew, B3 The Shark, Rhythmatix and DJ (R) Styles join Nickatina at the South Shore gig.

Tickets are available at The SPOT, Whiskey Dick's Saloon and online at http://www.ticketweb.com in advance for $20. The price goes up to $25 on the day of the show.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Whiskey Dick's Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action