Beach behavior: Proper etiquette during Fourth of July weekend at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An abundance of snow this winter resulted in Lake Tahoe surpassing its natural rim for the first time in what feels like forever. While it's great to have a surplus of water, it means the sandy shores are much more exclusive than we've seen in recent years.

Our pal over at the Tahoe Daily Tribune, Tahoe Tessie, recently gave some sage wisdom on how to behave yourselves on the smaller-than-average beaches this summer, so we decided it best to follow suit — don't be that person who hogs the beach without regard to anyone else.

1. BE MINIMALISTIC

Now is not the time to show off your earthly possessions. Keep it simple: a cooler, towel, some snacks and drinks. That's all you need, and nothing more. With the entire population of planet Earth expected to be in the basin this holiday weekend, save your 16 inflatable rafts for another time.

2. BE RESPONSIBLE

Not everyone loves the way your children kick sand in people's eyes quite like you do. Make sure they're respecting others and keeping to one area — it benefits everyone. You won't lose Timmy and Sally among the crowds, who in return get to savor their eyesight for juuuuust a little bit longer.

3. BE EARTH-CONSCIOUS

Tahoe is a pretty environmental and animal-focused place. Visitors and locals alike want to keep the region pristine, so grab any trash that's left behind — even if it's not yours. And for those of you with pooches who love to poop in public, bring a bag along so someone doesn't step in it.

4. BE CONSIDERATE

It's going to be crowded, so holing up inches away from the party next to you is just an inevitable fact you'll have to face. But you can help the situation by packing your things up cordially and not being that obnoxious group who shakes sand off on others, blasts music until everyone's ears bleed and gets sloppy drunk — what would your mother say?

5. BE GENEROUS

Hey, if you're going to barbecue — I'm going to want some. Don't be afraid to show your kind side and extend the invitation to party to the people surrounding you. Holiday weekends are great for meeting new friends and sharing in the camaraderie of high spirits. So get out there and have a good time.