Beats Antique headlines MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Three-member group Beats Antique travels to Stateline’s MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa for a one-night gig on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. The unique, electro-acoustic group defies categorization with its variety of sounds.

“It’s impossible to describe Beats Antique using just a single genre. One listen to their forthcoming album, ‘Shadowbox’ (released on their own Beats Antique Records imprint), and their unique hybrid of sound makes perfect sense; their ability to blend so many different kinds of music into an incredibly vibrant, distinctive and peerless album is what this band has been doing for the past 10 years,” states the band’s Facebook biography.

Beats Antique consists of Sidecar Tommy, David Satori and Zoe Jakes — the three celebrated their 10th anniversary on Oct. 5 earlier this year. Their latest album, “Shadowbox,” is a nod to the group’s decade of experience working alongside one another.

“We feel like ‘Shadowbox’ touches on all our styles from down-temp Middle Eastern influences to cinematic orchestral arrangements. The songwriting process is also different for every song. Sometimes David will come in with a melody and Sidecar will add the bass and beats, and vise versa.

“One thing that always makes the songwriting process unique is that Zoe creates and arranges music based around stories she wants to tell through dance, so sometimes the performance aspect influences the creation of the music,” continues the bio.

Tickets for Beats Antique’s upcoming gig begin at $25, plus tax and fees. Visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

Learn more about the band at http://www.beatsantique.com, and about the venue at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action