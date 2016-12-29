Before SnowGlobe: Tips on dining, entertainment prior to music festival | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Thousands of people flock to South Lake Tahoe at the end of December to attend the increasingly popular three-day SnowGlobe Music Festival, which begins each year on Dec. 29. While this is a huge event that will take up much of your evenings, you’re likely in need of daytime activities that will get your blood pumping before you start dancing the night away. Luckily for you, we have some suggestions you should look into.

Trapped in Tahoe

South Shore’s own escape room entertainment business opened earlier this year, and features four different scenes. Guests pick one themed room and have one hour to escape. Choose from Dracula’s Castle, Funny Faces, a Halloween-themed party room, Sector 11, an apocalypse room in which a zombie is on the hunt, and Santa’s Workshop, where Santa has fallen behind and you must help him accomplish his tasks.

Sector 11 is described as the scariest room, so if you have a fear of zombies and would prefer to remain unfrightened, it might be wise to choose a different room. Trapped in Tahoe opens at 11 a.m. and additional information is available at http://www.trappedintahoe.com.

Restaurants

The dining scene in South Lake Tahoe is on the rise. If you want to grab a bite to eat before heading out to SnowGlobe, there are plenty of spots that offer a variety of meals. Base Camp Pizza Co. boasts a menu of over 10 pizzas, and has gluten-free options as well. Artemis Lakefront Cafe has an eclectic mix of Mediterranean foods, in addition to notching a few awards for their French fries.

Additional notable mentions include Chimayó Street Grill, Blue Angel Cafe, Lotus Pho and The Lake House, the latter of which is new to South Shore having just opened on Oct. 31.

Breweries

Local breweries are exploding lake wide — in the past two years a handful have opened, and three more are slotted to debut in the coming months. Tahoe Brew Tours conducts five-hour tours of the scene that begin mid-morning and stop at three breweries — Cold Water Brewery and Grill and Sidellis Lake Tahoe on the South Shore, and Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village.

If you’d prefer to hit up one spot, in addition to those listed above, Basecamp Hotel and Coachman Hotel have great communal areas that embody the laid-back Tahoe atmosphere.

Helicopter tours

Heli-Vertex offers 10- to 60-minute aerial tours of Lake Tahoe. Based out of Truckee’s Truckee Tahoe Airport and South Lake Tahoe’s Lake Tahoe Airport, the company offers tours that soar over Emerald Bay, Zephyr Cove, Sand Harbor and more.

Learn more about the tours and book tickets at http://www.helivertex.com.

Heavenly Village

Located at the base of the gondola, Heavenly Village offers a variety of shops and restaurants, in addition to a movie theater, skating rink and The Loft lounge. Get your Tahoe souvenirs and enjoy an alternative form of entertainment before making the trek to Lake Tahoe Community College for a night of electronic music.