Bluegrass band The Devil Makes Three comes to South Shore’s Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Multi-genre artists Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino and Cooper McBean — more commonly known as The Devil Makes Three — bring their blend of bluegrass, folk and country to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe shortly before New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., the group stops at Stateline in the midst of its third month on the road in North America. The band’s newest album, “Redemption & Ruin,” debuted on Sept. 16, and they hit the tour trail a mere two days later.

“‘Redemption & Ruin’ is a concept project of 12 hand-picked songs from the band’s heroes such as Willie Nelson, Tampa Red, Townes Van Zandt and more, and features an all-star cast of guest stars like Emmylou Harris, Tim O’Brien, Jerry Douglas, Darrell Scott and guitar great Duane Eddy,” states a press release from Grandstand Media & Management and New West Records.

The Devil Makes Three is known for songs including “Old Number Seven,” “Stranger” and “Drunken Hearted Man,” the latter of which is featured on the musicians’ latest record.

The Bay Area-based three-man group released their first of nine albums in 2002.

The Devil Makes Three takes the stage on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets are available at http://www.ticketmaster.com beginning at $30.27, plus tax and fees.

Learn more about the band at http://www.thedevilmakesthree.com.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada.

— Lake Tahoe Action