Blues duo TajMo visits MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Blues legends Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' teamed up for their recent album release, "TajMo," and the pair is bringing the iconic sounds to Stateline this weekend.

"TajMo marks a timely convergence of the talents of two unique American artists who've already built iconoclastic individual legacies that have extended and expanded blues traditions into adventurous new territory," states the duo's online biography.

The musicians' histories within the blues genre date back to before the turn of the century.

"Taj Mahal first made his mark in the late 1960s with a series of visionary country-blues albums, and in the decades since has continued to pursue his free-spirited muse with a long series of eclectic recording projects touching upon a wide array of genres and cultures," continues the bio.

Keb' Mo' joined the blues scene in the 1990s, and his first record deal was created with help from Mahal. Despite knowing each other for years, TajMo is the first time the two have collaborated in the studio.

"We wanted to do a real good record together, but we didn't want to do the record that everyone expected us to do," Mahal said.

Mo' states it took approximately two and a half years to make the record, which debuted on May 5 earlier this year.

The blues artists take the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Tickets, available via http://www.montbleuresort.com, range from $40-$55, plus tax and fees. The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action