BoomBox brings the bass to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Rock, disco duo Zion Rock Godchaux and DJ Harry, known together as BoomBox, is bringing the bass to South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, April 8.

"BoomBox, the electronic work of songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux, kicks off 2017 with 'Laid Back and Loaded,' their first new music since the departure of long-time collaborator Russ Randolph," states the artist's online biography.

The single debuted in January, and follows the EP "Bits & Pieces," which dropped one year earlier.

"The new track is a further exploration of the band's signature sound; an electronic blend of soulful rock and blues-based dance music incorporating backbeat, psychedelia and funky house sounds, which Godchaux refers to as 'Dirty Disco Blues,'" concludes the bio.

BoomBox's full-length albums include 2014's "Filling in the Color," 2010's "Downriverelectric" and 2005's "Visions of Backbeat."

The musicians found influence in artists such as Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Muscle Shoals and Otis Redding.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are available through the MontBleu website for $25 plus tax and fees. Vail and Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort employees receive one complimentary ticket as long as supplies last — they are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis in person at the venue's box office.

Learn more about the gig online at http://www.montbleuresort.com, and interact with BoomBox at http://www.thisisboombox.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@thisisboombox).

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action