Boreal Mountain Resort aims to ‘play forever’ with environmental initiative

With the final days of summer winding down, Boreal Mountain Resort and Woodward Tahoe opened its doors with $10 passes on Saturday, Sept. 17, for one final summer festival as the resort hosted its third annual Community Day event.

Hundreds of youngsters jammed into The Bunker at Woodward Tahoe to show off their skills in parkour, BMX, skateboarding, and more; while outside, others hopped onto Castle Peak chairlift to take advantage of the resort’s new mountain bike park, The Slabs.

While an explosion of action sports was taking place below, the centerpiece of this year’s festival was on the roof of The Bunker — the first phase of a project that will see the resort become the California ski industry’s largest onsite solar installation.

The project is part of POWDR Corp.’s — owner and operator of Boreal Mountain Resort and Woodward Tahoe — Play Forever, long-term initiative for sustainability at the resort on Donner Summit.

“We intend to play forever at POWDR, at Boreal, at Soda Springs, at Woodward Tahoe,” said Laura Schaffer, director of sustainability for POWDR, during the solar project’s dedication ceremony. “That means we have a responsibility to keep these places that we love around … for POWDR this commitment has been a huge part of our DNA from the beginning. Over the course of 10 years, we’ve reduced our overall carbon footprint by 49 percent. But that means the toughest 51 percent is yet to come.”

The project at Boreal is scheduled to be finished at the beginning of the 2017-18 winter season, according to a statement from POWDR, and is projected to generate more than 325,000 kWh of electricity annually, while offsetting more than 250 tons of carbon emissions.