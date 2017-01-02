Kindness & Kudos: Bread & Broth is grateful for our food donors | TahoeDailyTribune.com

In October, Bread & Broth reached the 27-year milestone for serving meals to the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. Currently, Bread & Broth serves a full-course (Monday meal) at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall and a soup and simple entrée (second serving) at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church on Friday. These two weekly meals and the food “give away” bags distributed at the meals are supported by generous stores, businesses and restaurants that have donated food, beverages and soups to our program throughout the past year.

Bread & Broth would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to the following businesses that are our partners in easing hunger in our community.

Donating twice weekly are Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Raley’s stores at the Y and the Starbucks stores at Heavenly, the Y and Crescent V. Grass Roots, Raley’s at Crescent V Shopping Center, Safeway and Sugar Pine Bakery give on a weekly basis and twice monthly donations are made by Barton Hospital, Subway and Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol, California. For the dogs and cats of our dinner guests, Lake Tahoe Humane Society and SPCA donates pet food every week.

Bread & Broth would also like to thank the following stores and businesses that donate one to two times throughout the year: Curtis Fong Bike Rides, Fallen Leaf Lake Marina Store, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain, Sierra-at-Tahoe and various farmer’s market vendors during the summer.

The second serving on Friday wishes to thank our soup sponsors: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and Ridge Tahoe provide soup on a monthly basis and approximately every other month soups are provided by Blue Angel Café, Café Fiore, Freshies, Nepheles, Primo’s Italian Restaurant, Riva Grill, and Tep’s Villa Roma.

When shopping, please consider supporting those stores, businesses and restaurants that support Bread & Broth. For more information on how you and your business can partner with Bread & Broth, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org

Bread & Broth