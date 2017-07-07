Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers headline MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Renowned musician Bruce Hornsby is taking South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa by storm on Saturday, July 8.

The artist, known for his ability to play a mix of genres including jazz, soul and bluegrass, debuted his newest album, "Rehab Reunion," in June 2016.

"Recorded in Williamsburg with The Noisemakers, produced by Hornsby, it's a trenchantly sung ten-song collection that spins into intricate dramatic scenes, mundane things like skipping town ('M.I.A. in M.I.A.M.I.'), calculating gratuities at restaurants ('Tipping') and airport security as sensual experience ('TSA Man').

"But it also captures rarer stretches of life that seek or attain transcendence," states the artist's online biography.

While tied to the singer-songwriter genre, the new record deviates from the traditional sound.

"Most singer-songwriters are guitar players fond of big ringing chords. With the dulcimer it's all just root/fifth/root. I'm playing thirds on some melody lines but it's way more modal, way more simple, earthy and elemental…

"It's pretty because it's acoustic music, but the primitive nature of the genesis of the music gives things a different feeling," Hornsby said.

He takes the MontBleu Showroom stage at 8 p.m. alongside The Noisemakers.

Tickets for the gig range from $45 to $55 and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com, where additional information is found.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action