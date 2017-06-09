New coffee shop and roasting company opens on Kingsbury Grade | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A cozy coffee shop and roasting company opened on Kingsbury Grade this May, and it's quickly becoming a favorite hangout for the South Shore's Nevada residents.

"We want it to be a place that locals can come and spend time in a relaxing environment while enjoying quality coffee," said Craig Quillin, who runs Clyde's Coffee Roasting Company with his wife Marlo.

And the coffee shop — which is named after their 15-year-old son — is just that. Drawing influence from her 10 years with Ralph Lauren, Marlo has transformed the former Thai restaurant into a rustic chic space that she describes as "ranch meets alpine."

Ski-themed antiques and antlers mingle with Pendleton and cow prints, while a large accent wall featuring a mural of aspens rounds out the space.

Craig and Marlo moved to Zephyr Cove a year and a half ago after many years in Mammoth Lakes and Los Angeles.

"I've owned restaurants in Mammoth, but never a coffee shop," said Craig. "We love coffee, and you've got to do what you love."

So after an education in the art of coffee roasting from several friends in the industry, Craig purchased a hand-carved copper coffee roaster from Turkey.

"We're trying to take coffee here in Tahoe to the next level," explained Craig. "I have a distributor that works fair trade with small farms all over the world, so we have really good quality beans and really good quality coffee."

The house roast is Clyde's Cowboy Coffee, a blend of three different kinds of beans that's brewed daily.

"It's our most popular," said Craig. "Then we also have a daily flavored coffee and a light roast that we change every day. It could be Brazilian, it could be Mexican, it could be Guatemalan."

Using a bright-red espresso machine imported from Italy — "We call it our Ferrari," said Craig — the Quillins are also mixing up lattes, cappuccinos and mochas.

"We have our own special recipe for mochas," said Craig. "We use a really high-quality Dutch Guittard Chocolate to make our secret recipe."

Clyde's also serves an assortment of unique smoothies, like the Green Monkey made with green tea matcha, almond milk and bananas.

Pastries from Paul Schat — the son of the famed Bishop baker Erick Schat — are brought up from Carson City and baked fresh at the coffee shop daily. Bear claws, ham and cheese croissants, scones and cookies are a few of the treats to choose from.

"We've been busy since the day we opened, and it's been getting busier every day because the word's getting out," said Craig. "We've had a lot of local support in the last two weeks — it's been really great."

Clyde's Coffee Roasting Company is located at 292 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. It's open seven days a week from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.