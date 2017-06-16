United Airlines starts non-stop flights to Chicago from Reno | TahoeDailyTribune.com

United Airlines has started daily non-stop flights from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

The new flights, which started on June 8, provide additional summer travel options between Reno and the Windy City. This marks the first time in recent RNO history that United Airlines has offered non-stop service between Reno and Chicago, a market also served locally by American and Southwest Airlines.

The route is seasonal to accommodate the busy summer traffic and is planned to end on Sept. 5.

"The airport heard from the community that they wanted more access to Chicago," Marily Mora, president and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, said. "This route is key for both business and leisure, and also offers dozens of connections to the East Coast and approximately 50 international destinations, so we are pleased United is filling the need. Now it is up to the community to fill the seats to keep this vital service.

The United flight will operate non-stop daily, seven days a week on a Boeing 737 with 143 seats. It departs Chicago at 7:35 p.m., arriving in Reno at 9:45 p.m. The Reno outbound flights will depart here locally at 11:20 p.m., arriving in Chicago at 5 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now with a low introductory fare of $153 one way. For rates and information follow the Flight Info link at http://www.renoairport.com.