Cabaret arts come to Lake Tahoe’s North and South shores

On Friday, Aug. 25, the next installment of Tahoe's newest burlesque entertainment takes the stage at South Shore's Whiskey Dick's Saloon.

Known as Beautiful Anarchy, the performance showcases the talent of a variety of artists — and no show is ever the same.

"You'll see burlesque acts of many different kinds. It's a genre called neo-burlesque, a new style of performance that ranges. You'll get a different experience from each act that is performed and each act is a solo artist performing their own form of art," said Sheba Queen of the Night, who both produces the shows and performs in them.

"This month we have magic — we have a magician, a clown and a singer. It's really a mixed bag. You never know what you're going to get when you come to a show."

On average five to six talents are showcased at each gig, which display local and regional performers in the vaudeville and cabaret arts. Beautiful Anarchy also includes live music: According to Sheba, guests can expect to hear punk or rockabilly from that portion of the show.

This is the third Beautiful Anarchy performance held in the basin since Sheba moved to the region in June earlier this year. She has produced burlesque in the Bay Area over the past decade, but recently decided to relocate and bring a new form of entertainment to both North and South shores.

"I've been coming up [to Tahoe] my whole life. It's always been a dream of mine to bring burlesque to the Tahoe area," Sheba noted. "It's something I didn't see happening up here as much and it was really exciting for me to have the opportunity to come up here with a show."

For the past three months, Beautiful Anarchy has found its home at Whiskey Dick's.

"[They] thought it was perfect, and if you've ever been in that bar it's covered in pinup photos all around. It's the perfect vibe for a nod to that genre as far as the art form, which is reminiscent of the 1940s, '50s, '60s — the glamour. It's a perfect setting for that," Sheba said.

Apart from Beautiful Anarchy, Sheba is bringing a separate variety show — Redlight Revue — to Truckee on Saturday, Sept. 16. The revue, held at Redlight, is currently scheduled to include eight performers.

"It's a tailored event for that venue. It's a different lineup," she noted.

While the two shows — Beautiful Anarchy and Redlight Revue — showcase different acts, the atmosphere is expected to be the same.

"Everyone seems to be enjoying having this type of entertainment in town," said Sheba.

Beautiful Anarchy costs $10 to attend. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show, which will again return to Whiskey Dick's on Sept. 29.

Visit Sheba's website, http://www.shebaqueenofthenight.weebly.com, to learn more.