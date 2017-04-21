CAL FIRE launches new wildfire-ready mobile app | TahoeDailyTribune.com

With the warmer and drier days that accompany summer on the horizon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has designed a new mobile app to help prepare for a wildfire.

The new Ready for Wildfire app, according to CAL FIRE, puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user's hand and provides wildfire alerts. Homeowners can track their progress while creating "defensible space," hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, creating a communication and evacuation plan, and other critical measures.

Along with tracking that progress, users can sign-up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification and/or text message to their device when CAL FIRE is responding to or assisting with a wildfire in their area. Users can set up alerts for single counties, multiple counties or statewide. The app also lets users enable an alert system to notify them if a wildfire is reported within 30 miles of their device.

"One of the many benefits of our new Ready for Wildfire app is the timely and accurate information it provides to residents about a wildfire in their area," Chief Ken Pimlott, CAL FIRE director and California's state forester, said in a press release. "I am excited about this new valuable tool that will provide early alerts to the public to help ensure their safety."

To download the app, visit the App Store or the Google Play Store and search for CAL FIRE. More resources can be found at ReadyForWildfire.org and follow CAL FIRE on social media, including Facebook and Twitter @CAL_FIRE.