Callie’s Cabin: Cozy up with sweet September scones (recipe)

I'd like to introduce you to the British scone. There are sweet and savory varieties. I've savored and baked both types from cheese and onion to blueberry and vanilla glaze.

Think of scones in different shapes, including drop scone to triangle scone, big and small. For cooler, pre-autumn days I'm bringing to you the fresh late summer fruit scone, which also contains walnuts from our Golden state.

Several years ago, I was invited to lecture/sign my book on olive oil. While I did just that I also snuck in earthquake talk (I wrote a book on quake prediction and Reno was having an aggressive, newsworthy swarm). Most of the crowd was eager to listen to my take on the outcome, but a few folks were not happy. At the end, I gave away biscotti made with oil and some bottles of the liquid gold.

The thing is, my dear friend bakeress friend Gemma Sciabica, co-owner of Sciabica Olive Oil in central California, baked the chocolate treats for me because I knew she could do it better.

The thing is, I am scone savvy and to be honest with you, scones are much easier and faster to make, bake, and dish up.

Peach Walnut Scones

Recommended Stories For You

3 ½ cups self-rising flour

¼ cup sugar

5 tablespoons European style butter, cold and cut into small pieces

2 eggs

¼ cup half and half

¼ cup honey vanilla Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2/3 cup walnuts, rough chop

1 large firm peach, peeled, diced

1 egg with 2 teaspoons water

Raw sugar

Preheat oven to 450. In a large bowl, mix together flour and sugar. Add the chunks of butter to the flour mixture. Mix in egg, half and half, yogurt, vanilla and cinnamon. Stir in walnuts and peaches. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and form into a circle. Cut in half, repeat twice (more if you want small triangles). Brush with egg and sprinkle sugar on triangles. Put scones on baking sheet or dish. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the scones are light golden on the top. Allow to cool. Serves eight large triangles and 15 mini triangles.

Cut in half and spread with mascarpone cheese and fresh mint, honey, cream cheese or peach jam.

Callie's Tips: In a pan boil water. Drop a large peach into the water for half a minute. Remove and put into cold water for a minute, and peel easily! Dust hands with flour before shaping the scone circle. Place cut scone dough triangles close together on the baking dish which allows them to rise higher. Dried fruit is good to use in the fall when our summer fruit supply is gone or too pricey. Scones freeze well. The shelf life of raw sugar is indefinite.

Since the book event I have mastered the art of baking biscotti but I still prefer creating the scone.

As the weather changes around the Lake, I've begun to go back into the kitchen and so can you. This easy scone can be whipped up in no time at all. You can warm them up for breakfast or enjoy one (or two) fresh out of the oven for an afternoon snack.

Motto: If something is challenging to make, be bold, go out of your comfort zone and enjoy learning a new skill or two.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, and Tea) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.