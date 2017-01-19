Camp Richardson Resort’s snowshoe cocktail races return to Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Camp Richardson Resort’s unique, seasonal competition (with a splash of spirits) returns this weekend.

“Think you have what it takes to run with a full cocktail tray in hand through obstacles up and down the beach at The Beacon Bar & Grill while wearing snowshoes?” writes Camp Richardson’s website.

If so, head down to the venue on Saturday, Jan. 21. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m., and continue until the race begins at 7 p.m. If you don’t have snowshoes, don’t worry: they are provided for you at the resort.

Competitors run through a course on the beach laden with obstacles, and prizes will be awarded to those who finish the fastest and cleanest.

Sponsors for the Saturday, Jan. 21, race include Sierra-at-Tahoe, Sudwerk Brewing, Blue Dog Pizza, Adventure Mountain Sports, American Born Moonshine, Shoreline of Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe, Bacardi Limited, Sunsational Tans, Simple Life Winery, Action Water Sports and Camp Richardson.

There will be food and drink specials at the event, which is free to both attend and participate in.

Cocktail races will include a total of five heats: men’s and women’s sprints, men’s and women’s obstacles, and a team relay.

Races will again be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, March 18.

Camp Richardson Resort is located at 1900 Jameson Beach Road in South Lake Tahoe.

Additional information is available online at http://www.camprichardson.com, or by calling 530-541-0630.

— Lake Tahoe Action