Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin viewing parties held at Stateline

If you go …

On Saturday, Sept. 16, boxing's next big match sees middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin face off against former champion Canelo Alvarez.

"Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has 18 straight defenses in the division and is looking to get closer to the record held by Bernardo Hopkins, who made 20 middleweight title defenses between 1994 and 2005.

"Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) will now campaign as a full-fledged 160-pound middleweight following his one-sided unanimous decision victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6. Alvarez hasn't lost a fight since dropping a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather in 2013," states ESPN's preview of the event.

For those wishing to experience the fight amongst a crowd of fans, Stateline's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and Harrah's Lake Tahoe will each host viewing parties.

Each event begins at 5 p.m. and guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa are selling $50 tickets, while admission to the party at Harrah's Lake Tahoe is $60.

Learn more about the Hard Rock party and purchase tickets at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com. Admission for the MontBleu and Harrah's events are sold online via Ticketmaster.

— Lake Tahoe Action