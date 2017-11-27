UPDATE: Chain requirements lifted on US 50, Interstate 80

Chain restrictions have been lifted on U.S. 5o in El Dorado County and on Interstate 80.

Tucks are still being screened on I-80: Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County, while westbound trucks are being screened at Overland Trail Road (Exit 190) near Truckee.

Chain requirements are still in effect on sections of California State Route 89.

ORIGINAL POST: Chain requirements in effect on Sierra highways

A winter storm that brought snow in the Sierra is forcing the implementation of chain requirements on highways in the Lake Tahoe region.

Chain controls are in effect on U.S. 50 from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County, according to the California Department of Transportation. Chain controls also are in effect on Interstate 80 from 3 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

On California State Route 89, chain controls are in effect from 5 miles north of the junction of U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe to D.L. Bliss State Park, and from D.L Bliss State Park to the junction of I-80. Controls also are in place from Truckee to Sierraville, and from Picketts Junction in Alpine County to 2.7 miles south of the the junction with U.S. 50 in El Dorado County.

California chain controls require chains on all vehicles expect four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.