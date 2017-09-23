Change at Tahoe Youth and Family Services

Tahoe Youth and Family Services is going through a leadership transition.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit announced that Christopher Croft, TYFS executive director since June 2014, is resigning. Croft's resignation is effective Nov. 15, according to a press release.

He cited the need to make more time for family and for his daughter as the reason for his resignation.

In the same announcement, the board shared its appointment of Virginia Berry as interim director. Berry, a 25-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, will work closely with Croft to ensure a smooth transition for all. Croft had good things to say about Berry's appointment.

"My decision to leave has been made easier knowing the agency will be good hands," Croft said in the press release.

During his time at TYFS, Croft worked closely with community partners in the formation of a Behavioral Health Task Force in Douglas County, a Community Mental Health Collaborative in El Dorado County and in bringing the Suicide Prevention Network to the TYFS office in South Lake Tahoe.

"As I reflect on the three years Mr. Christopher Croft served as our executive director many accomplishments and emotions come up," TYFS Board President Pam Wheeler said in the realease. "Chris has been dedicated to his position and has strengthened the relationships between Tahoe Youth and other community agencies. Chris is a compassionate man who has shared his heart with our staff, clients and board. I sincerely wish all the best for Chris and his family as their journey continues."

"Under the direction of Dr. Virginia Berry we can all anticipate a smooth transition," added Wheeler. "She is a long time local resident with strong connections to our community. We look forward to her bringing her dedication and leadership to all of the communities we serve: South Lake Tahoe, Gardnerville and Alpine County."

Berry, who raiser her two children in South Lake Tahoe, previously served as dean of career technical education and instruction at Lake Tahoe Community College where she collaborated with local community partners to launch both the fire academy and the adult education programs, according to the press release. She has served on the boards of Live Violence Free, Job One in El Dorado County, and the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

"I am excited to bring my public and private sector leadership experience to Tahoe Youth and Family Services," said Berry, who has a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology. "My father was a homeless teenager and I connect to TYFS's mission of giving at risk youth hope and opportunities."