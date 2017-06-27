Kudos: Charitable efforts by Lake Tahoe Golf Course AGF | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The American Golf Foundation (AGF) program at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course (LTGC) would like to congratulate the Ambassador team for their continued efforts in raising charitable donations for local and national charities in.

The AGF is the charitable arm of American Golf Corporation, the management company at Lake Tahoe Golf Course. In 2016, the volunteers at LTGC raised over $41,000 for local and national organizations including; Lake Tahoe Cancer League, Live Violence Free, Lake Tahoe Humane Society, O.P.E.N., LTUSD, Sierra Parks Foundation, The First Tee of Northern NV, Folds of Honor and the Jordan & Kyra Foundation.

The Ambassadors at LTGC are staffed by local volunteers who benefit by receiving free golf at LTGC for their 10 volunteer hours per week. LTGC is currently looking for more Ambassadors to join the team. To become an Ambassador at LTGC stop by the course for an application or email gm@laketahoegc.com for more information.

