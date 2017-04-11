Chase agents attend luxury real estate summit | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Three agents with Chase International recently returned from a Luxury Portfolio Summit held recently at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach, where one of the agents participated on a panel.

Chase International's Kerry Donovan was a panel participant at the invitation-only event, which was attended by hundreds of luxury real estate professionals, according to a press release. The event is designed to give agents insights into the global market, luxury lifestyle trends, and affluent customer preferences and to strengthen their referral network for clients.

Donovan, who was joined by Chase associates Adele Lucas and Megan Warren, hosted a roundtable discussion about how to expand luxury business.

More than 500 firms around the world comprise Luxury Portfolio's partnerships. The affiliation connects Chase with more than 120,000 agents in more than 60 countries.

"Taking part in such a high profile gathering further establishes Chase as a definitely leader in the luxury real estate market," Donovan said. "These events not only allow us to share our brand and expertise, but also build key connections for our clients. Our presence is invaluable."

The line-up of speakers included keynote speakers Brett Culp, an award-winning filmmaker; Brad Meltzer, New York Times bestselling author of "The Inner Circle" and "The Book of Fate;" and LeadingRE chief economist Marci Rossell.

"Our speakers have tremendous knowledge of many areas that influence the real estate market, and we are so appreciative of their willingness to share their insights and expertise," Stephanie Pfeffer Anton, executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio, said in the press release. "They help foster a creative and collaborative environment, as we work together to market some of the most exceptional properties around the globe."

Affiliates of Luxury Portfolio market high-end homes to affluent consumers worldwide through the network's marketing program, including LuxuryPortfolio.com, which markets over 50,000 luxury homes to over three million high-net-worth visitors annually and features a total inventory of available properties exceeding $54 billion.