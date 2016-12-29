Cheech and Chong headline Reno’s Silver Legacy Resort and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

End your year on a high note with a night in Reno, as well-known tag team Cheech and Chong perform at Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

“The comedy duo that found a wide audience in the 1970s and ‘80s centered on free love and cannabis, Cheech and Chong, are back to their shenanigans with an all-new live performance on Friday, Dec. 30,” states a press release from Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

“Best-known for routines such as ‘Dave’s Not Here,’ ‘Earache My Eye,’ ‘Basketball Jones’ and ‘Santa Clause and His Old Lady,’ Cheech and Chong have shared their hilariously irreverent, satirical, counter-culture, no-holds-bar view of the world for over four decades,” continues the release.

Comprised of 70-year-old Richard “Cheech” Marin and 78-year-old Tommy Chong, the duo released nine albums — including “Cheech and Chong,” “Up in Smoke” and “Big Bambu” — between 1971 and 1985.

“As an actor, director, writer, musician, art collector and humanitarian, Cheech is a man who has proven that he has the intellect and wit to make a simple smile appear in any situation,” states the duo’s website biography of Richard Marin.

Cheech and Chong have also appeared in eight feature films together — all of which they co-wrote and co-directed. “Up in Smoke” was the highest grossing comedy in 1978, and topped $100 million at the box office.

Silver Legacy Resort Casino is located at 407 N. Virginia St. in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets, which range from $49.50 to $59.50, are available for purchase online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Guests must be at least 18 years of age to attend.

— Lake Tahoe Action