Cheetahs, tigers & bears — in Reno? Paws & Claws Gala on Sunday benefits Animal Ark wildlife sanctuary

Reno is home to tigers, cheetahs, bears, wolves, birds of prey, big cats, and many other species that live at Animal Ark wildlife sanctuary and education center.

“Our mission is to inspire environmental stewardship through education,” said co-founder and executive director, Aaron Hiibel.

To support this mission, Animal Ark hosts their signature annual event, the Paws & Claws Gala, which falls on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Animals come to the Ark from disadvantaged situations, and they can’t be released back into the wild. While they’re here they serve as ambassadors for their species back in the wild,” he added.

The sanctuary operates on 38 acres of land where guests can meander through walking trails, and appreciate various enclosures of a wide range of native North American predators and a few exotic species.

Peering through fences, children and adults alike delight in catching glimpses of perfectly camouflaged big cats, seeing foxes napping in the sunshine and hearing squawking birds of prey.

