City hosting public safety appreciation day

The city of South Lake Tahoe is hosting the second annual Public Safety Appreciation Day on Thursday, Sept. 7, and the community is invited.

The event, which is intended to serve as a "thank you" to all public safety personnel on Tahoe's South Shore, will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. at Lakeview Commons at El Dorado Beach.

Festivities, according to the city, will include a local live band, BBQ, a thank you card making station and blue ribbons to tie around the trees at Lakeview Commons.

"This will be an opportunity for the community to show South Lake Tahoe's finest men and women how much we appreciate them keeping us safe with their service and sacrifices to our community," reads a press release from the city.

This is a multi-agency event intended to show appreciation toward:

Cal Fire

California Highway Patrol

Douglas County Sheriff Department

El Dorado County Sheriff Department (including STAR and Search & Rescue)

Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department

FBI (South Lake Tahoe Division)

Lake Valley Fire District

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

South Lake Tahoe Police Department

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Anyone who would to volunteer for the event should contact Tracy Franklin at tfranklin@cityofslt.us or 530-318-9782.