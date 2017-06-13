South Lake Tahoe ramps up hours at Lake Tahoe El Dorado Beach boat ramp | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe has released information regarding special hours for the boat ramp at El Dorado Beach.

The ramp is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last launch taking place at 4 :30 p.m.

During the Live at Lakeview Summer Concerts — which start Thursday, June 22, and continue on Thursdays through Aug. 31 — the boat ramp will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Boats will need to be off the lake by 1 p.m. Live at Lakeview runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday this year, the boat ramp will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Boats will need to be off the lake by 4 p.m.

Once the boat ramp launch is closed, the parking spaces will open up and be available to the general public for event parking.

The maximum boat length is 23 feet, although boat length is subject to change based on water levels. Maximum clearance for the boat ramp, which passes under Lakeview Avenue, is 12 feet. There are 38 boat trailer parking spaces with two handicapped spaces reserved for boat trailers only.

Boats must receive an inspection before going into Lake Tahoe. More information can be found online at http://bit.ly/2qplKbm.