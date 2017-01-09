Clear Creek Tahoe closing on first lots | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Clear Creek Tahoe, a private residential community just east of Lake Tahoe, recently announced it is closing on its first homesite sales.

The buyers of these lots will soon begin construction on their new homes, ready to take advantage of a tax-free Nevada residency. They also will become members of Clear Creek Tahoe and have access to a host of amenities, including the Coore & Crenshaw golf course that weaves its way through the property and boasts scenic mountain and valley views, as well as the use of the Julia Morgan-designed beach/ski house on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

“This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Clear Creek Tahoe and we are delighted that our new residents will soon start building the homes of their dreams,” said Cory Didier, senior sales executive at Clear Creek Tahoe. “The majority of our buyers hail from California and are looking forward to no state, business and inheritance taxes once located in Nevada. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to enjoy our spectacular golf course, incredible hiking trails, additional club amenities and our historic Twin Pines beach and ski house.”

Clear Creek Tahoe features 268 estate lots ranging from over one-half to nearly 5 acres.

The sites offer spectacular views in every direction. Homes can sit on a gently sloping hillside, near the golf course or along a mountain trail – each providing a different panorama of the mountains above and green valleys below.

Only a select number of homesites front the golf course. The topography of Clear Creek, which is nestled between the mountains, considerably reduces the complexity and cost of site and foundation work and construction is permissible year round.

The limited membership at Clear Creek Tahoe has welcomed more than 80 members in just 60 days. Golf membership includes access to the Coore & Crenshaw designed course and practice facilities. Construction on additional amenities will begin in 2017. Those include a health and wellness center with spa, multi-purpose movement area and a year-round outdoor saline lap pool, and a family tennis and pool campus with indoor/outdoor play area and bocce court.

Homesites range from $350,000 to $1.75 million and cottages with two to four bedrooms will be offered shortly. For more information visit http://www.clearcreektahoe.com

Clear Creek Tahoe is a residential community and private club in the mountains just east of Lake Tahoe, about 20 minutes from both Incline Village and the ski slopes of Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe. The 1,576-acre property is surrounded by 6 million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states.