Comedian Myles Weber performs stand-up at The Nugget in Carson City | TahoeDailyTribune.com

San Francisco Comedy Competition winner Myles Weber headlines The Nugget in Carson City, Nevada, for a night of stand-up on Friday, Jan. 6.

At 8 years of age, Weber would sneak out of bed to watch stand-up comedy and went on to perform his own set at a school talent show. The rest is history.

“I won the whole thing doing stand-up, mainly because I was the only kid that wasn’t singing ‘Living La Vida Loca’ or ‘What a Girl Wants,’” Weber said.

“At that moment, Myles got bit by the comedy bug; hard. Since then, Myles became obsessed with stand-up comedy, studying the craft and performing almost nightly to get in his 10,000 hours,” states the comedian’s online biography.

Weber claimed the title at the 40th annual San Francisco Comedy Competition in 2015, joining a list of winners that includes Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres, Louis CK, Patton Oswald and more well-known names. He was the second youngest to win the competition and one of two comics to sweep the event.

The comedian’s first album, “Lighter Than Mayonnaise,” debuted in the top 20 on iTunes in 2010. Weber has also made appearances on MTV’s “Greatest Party Story Ever,” Popular Science and Portico TV.

“Myles’ high-energy crowd work as kept audiences in stitches all across the U.S. and Canada. Blending together high octane improv, crowd interaction and storytelling, seeing Myles Weber means you will never see the same show twice,” states the bio.

Tickets for the gig are available for $13 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Additional information is available at http://www.mylesweber.com and http://www.visitrenotahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action