Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Allan Havey, Suli McCullough perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Allan Havey

So far this year I've seen comedian/actor Allan Havey on HBO's comedy series "Crashing," Showtime's "Billions" and Amazon's "Bosch." Last year he was on the television series "2 Broke Girls" and "Code Black." He appeared in one of the Coen Brothers' latest movies, "Hail, Caesar!," and the Judd Apatow television series, "Love."

Ever since his run on the AMC series "Mad Men" (in which he played Lou Avery) things have escalated for Havey. His other shows include Louis C.K.'s "Louie," Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Late Night With Conan O'Brien," Comedy Central, NBC's "The Office" and 10 appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

His movie credits include Chris Rock's "Top Five," "Hancock" starring Will Smith, "The Informant!" with Matt Damon, "Internal Affairs" with Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, "Checking Out" with Jeff Daniels, "Rounders" (also with Damon) and "Wild Things Part 2: The Glades" with Isaiah Washington. As busy as he is on both the big and small screen, Havey still finds time on Mondays for our radio segment "Howiewood & Haveywood" (when he's not busy shooting a movie or series).

Havey has a solid work ethic, always delivers a good show and never takes his stand-up for granted, as it's responsible for opening doors to his other endeavors. His comedy is always fresh and original, and has been showcased at numerous festivals all over the world. He has also performed overseas, entertaining our troops in the Middle East. Havey has accomplished nearly everything he set out to do, but would love to be on Broadway — it'll happen when we least expect it, so stay tuned.

Suli McCullough

Improv regular Suli McCullough is back at the lake. I've known him for years, and like a fine wine that I can't afford: He gets better with age.

McCullough is both a fine comedian and an exceptional writer. He used to be on staff for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and was also a writer for George Lopez's "Lopez Tonight." But his real success was when Oscar-winning comedian/actor Jamie Foxx asked McCullough to write material for him when he hosted "Saturday Night Live." Damn!

If that isn't enough, McCullough is also an accomplished actor. He played the character of Mouse on "The Jamie Foxx Show" and appeared in the motion picture "Terminal Velocity" alongside Charlie Sheen, James Gandolfini and Nastassja Kinski; however, it was his character "Crazy Legs" from the cult classic Wayans Bros. hit "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood" that McCullough will forever be identified with. McCullough told me, "Fans still come up to me and ask, 'Where's my wheelchair?'"

McCullough's stand-up has been featured on a number of television shows including Comedy Central and late night talk shows. He was also on NBC's "Last Comic Standing."

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.