Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Bob Zany and Jessica Michelle Singleton perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Bob Zany

I don’t think comedian Bob Zany has ever been up here when winter is at its finest. He always wears a suit onstage, so I’ll have to remind him to bring an overcoat. Zany is adaptable, though, and always has been — I think that’s one reason he placed 19th in the Funniest Person in the World Contest (and we’re talkin’ out of hundreds of comedians).

Zany can be heard nationwide on the radio program “The Zany Report,” and here in the high Sierras we’re fortunate enough to have him call in to my morning radio show with his unique take on current affairs. The performer also has a podcast, “The Bob Zany Show with Erin O’Conner,” an active Twitter account (@bobzany), an Instagram account (@ZanyBob — because some loser hack took “Bob Zany”) and a YouTube channel for his show, “Baggage Claim,” in which he snags both well-known and random folks at airports as they wait for their luggage.

Before all things social media, Zany was expanding his vast horizons performing and producing shows in venues across the country. He’s also an accomplished actor, appearing on the big screen in movies such as Matt Damon’s “The Informant!,” “23 Minutes To Sunrise” and playing opposite Linda Blair in “Up Your Alley.” Zany has appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself, “Close But No Cigar,” which chronicles his journey as a professional comedian.

Zany has been part of celebrity roasts and even offstage can’t turn it off — he’s roasted me so many times I’ve lost count. He’s the same way onstage, so check him out if you’re on South Shore this week.

Jessica Michelle Singleton

Since her last Tahoe visit, the comedian with three names released her comedy CD, “Please. Don’t. Leave. Me.,” which reached No. 1 on iTunes ahead of veteran comedians such as Brian Regan and Jim Gaffigan.

Singleton’s a paid regular at The World Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood and can be seen there whenever she isn’t traveling the world. She also appears on Playboy TV’s “Talking Dirty,” was a featured guest on Ari Shaffir’s “Skeptic Tank” and opened for the legendary George Wallace.

The Alaska native outgrew her home state by conquering every venue there, and has gone worldwide — she’s the first English-speaking female to participate in the Montreux Comedy Festival, Europe’s largest and longest-running comedy festival in Switzerland. From there, she was appointed their inaugural Ambassador for the #Jokenation International Showcase, which launched one year ago and features comedy giants from all over the world.

In addition to being invited to several other festivals, including NuvoTV’s Cabo Comedy Festival as part of “Stand Up & Deliver,” Laughing Skull and Bridgetown Comedy festivals, Singleton is also a regular on the Ora TV program “Headline Punchline.”