Comedy at the Improv with Howie Nave: Francisco Ramos and Michael Blaustein perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Francisco Ramos

The Improv starts off 2017 with a headliner new to Tahoe, Francisco Ramos, who was one of the top 10 finalists from season nine of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” His voice is heard as the Lead Marmoset in the movie “Rio,” which stars Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg. Ramos also appeared as Ramon on the Netflix show “Lady Dynamite.”

Relatively new on the scene, Ramos has toured worldwide as a stand-up comedian, going to Afghanistan to perform for our troops. He appeared in the Byron Allen syndicated show “The First Family” and in several sketches for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Ramos can also be seen in Steve Carell’s TBS comedy “Angie Tribeca.” How fortunate we’re getting him up here now before he books even more projects.

Michael Blaustein

Like Ramos, comedian Michael Blaustein is making his Tahoe debut this week. Originally from the East Coast, Blaustein started in our nation’s capital before migrating to New York City to study at the prestigious William Esper Acting Conservatory. Here Blaustein tried stand-up, and realized he was just as good at making people laugh as he was at acting.

Not long after, Blaustein was seen in commercials for Sprint and AXE and then appeared in the motion pictures “Death of the Dead” and “Alien Jelly Monsters.” You can see him on MTV’s “Punk’d” and on the national “College Humor Comedy Tour,” as well as on Comedy central’s “On Campus Tour.”